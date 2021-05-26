These anti-Israel protests are crazy. I can’t believe this is happening in Montreal. If Israel doesn’t protect itself and its people, it will get annihilated as they are surrounded by hateful people that want it destroyed.
As we’ve seen last weekend in Montreal, we can’t even participate in a peaceful demonstration for Israel without being stoned, attacked and peppered sprayed. We are no longer safe in our city. I am seriously worried for my children’s future. Montreal is becoming the next France. It’s coming.
Nathalie Thériault
Montreal
