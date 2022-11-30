The “factual” phase of the Emergency Act inquiries just ended last Friday. We have now learned that Public security minister Mendicino and Justice minister Lametti joked over text message about sending tanks to stop the Freedom Convoy. This revelation due to an access of information request, for once granted. It was also reported by the National Post that Lametti had begun considering the invocation of the Emergencies Act just two days into the protest! Whether you sympathize with the Freedom convoy or not, isn’t the freedom to protest fundamental to a strong democracy? However, according to Trudeau, as he mentioned, the truckers are just racists and misogynists, part of the alt-right. This all comes down to bodily autonomy. Should people be forced to get vaccinated or lose their job? But wait, isn’t Trudeau pro choice regarding abortion. The left’s rallying cry: my body, my choice. Does this not apply to the truckers? According to the left, no it doesn’t.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
(0) comments
