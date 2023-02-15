Thank you, thank you, thank you for publishing the two- page spread on where to get print issues of The Suburban in your February 8 issue. We have been missing it for two weeks as it was not in our Publi-sac.
Losing the Publi-sac delivery is going to have a huge impact on many. Such foolishness. The Suburban is proactive in letting us know where to get this great newspaper. I picked mine up at the Benny Library on Monkland. I was glad to find it there. I'm also happy to see that it will be available in numerous nearby locations to my home.
Keep up the great work.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.