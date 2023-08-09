With 1,240 Yes votes, and 920 No votes, our town has chosen to approve the loan bylaw that will allow it to proceed with the construction of the planned recreation facility.
While this is not the result we had hoped for, The Montreal West Citizens Group has worked hard to ask questions, gather data, and create debate on this issue, and ensure that a full referendum vote was held. The voter turnout rate of 58% (much higher than municipal elections) certainly suggests that citizens were engaged and the results, while not enough to win, point to the fact that our message and concerns resonated with residents.
The approval of the loan by-law is the beginning of a new phase. The Town will need to continue working to limit the financial impact of the facility on taxpayers, and to develop more detailed plans for the operation of the facility to create an important community hub for Montreal West.
Thank you everyone for your support and work over these last weeks and months. It was an opportunity to meet like-minded neighbours and connect over an important issue. I'm sure we will all continue watching the development of this project and asking questions.
Montreal West Citizens Group
Members include: Andrew Chapman, André Chénier, Brian Benedetti, Paul Kenton, Sandy Malozzi, Joanna Duy and Robert Deslauriers.
