Agree 150% with your much-needed editorial on ”Symbolism and Sophistry.” I suppose that the focus of the demonstrations could be open to debate. However, there can be no discussion of the total ignorance of using this terrible symbolism to try to compare our government’s requirement for vaccination to the absolute horror of the murdering Nazi regime.
Although not Jewish, myself, I am left dumbfounded and indeed a little angry to think that anyone would even consider this comparison. The very idea that a person would wear this imagery that is so indicative of man’s inhumanity to their fellow man, is beyond my understanding.
Combined with the recent defacing of election posters with a swastika, it is somewhat scary to even think that there are some individuals in our society that are so very stupid.
Fergus V. Keyes
Montreal
