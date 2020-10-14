Thanks for reaching beyond Oct 14, 2020 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank you Beryl Wajsman for reaching beyond to explore the unfortunate realities of our world today. People need to hear the Armenian story.Teresa Esmezyan Montreal editor@thesuburban.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Articles Flu Shot Campaign by appointment only this year St. Laurent passes $73.7 million budget Senneville cautions residents on coyote sightings Seniors should prepare to order groceries online again, says Brownstein APAW to inaugurate 32 ton wall to honour 20 years of conservation No by-election in CSL this year Making Black History more accessible Around the Towns Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCanada must stand up for ArmeniaVincenzo Guzzo speaks out against theatre closuresMonths away from first vaccine doses, says Moderna Chief doctorWe thought you should know: The Great Barrington Cover-upLegault imposes 'Red Zone' restrictions on Montreal, Laval, South ShoreFive Montrealers compete to become Miss Universe CanadaTwo dead after car drives into Lac St. Louis in LachineJamie Elman and Eli Batalion’s A Call to Montréal reaches out to Jewish Montréal…and beyondLaval offers subsidies for purchase of electric carsHealthy Life: I feel bloated...why can't I get better? Images Videos CommentedDaniela Caputo's Destinations: Gaspésie, Quebec (1)Dr. Mitch Shulman: Yellow and orange and red, oh my! (1)STM consults on 5-year Snowdon attachment centre construction (1)Senneville cautions residents on coyote sightings (1) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCanada must stand up for ArmeniaVincenzo Guzzo speaks out against theatre closuresMonths away from first vaccine doses, says Moderna Chief doctorWe thought you should know: The Great Barrington Cover-upLegault imposes 'Red Zone' restrictions on Montreal, Laval, South ShoreFive Montrealers compete to become Miss Universe CanadaTwo dead after car drives into Lac St. Louis in LachineJamie Elman and Eli Batalion’s A Call to Montréal reaches out to Jewish Montréal…and beyondLaval offers subsidies for purchase of electric carsHealthy Life: I feel bloated...why can't I get better? Images Videos CommentedDaniela Caputo's Destinations: Gaspésie, Quebec (1)Dr. Mitch Shulman: Yellow and orange and red, oh my! (1)STM consults on 5-year Snowdon attachment centre construction (1)Senneville cautions residents on coyote sightings (1) Online Poll Do you support The Great Barrington Declaration that opposes lockdowns during the current Covid Pandemic and supports the herd immunity theory You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Upcoming Events Oct 14 Surplus Produce from West Island Gardeners: ** please review for details** Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 Stewart Hall Art Gallery Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 Volunteers Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 Pincourt: *please read for details** Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 SAJE Montréal: ( please read details) Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 MARY’S RECOVERY: (see details below) Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC): ( please review details) Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 VWI ** please read details and contact number for details** Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 Creative Social Centre Wed, Oct 14, 2020 Oct 14 Creative Social Centre Wed, Oct 14, 2020
