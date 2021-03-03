Thank you for the open letter explaining all the failures foreseeing the lack of preparation towards the vaccine.Snowbirds are unnecessarily scapegoats for the lack of proper regulations and being punished and forced to go to hotel quarantine. Keep up the good work.
Raphael Lasry
Montreal
