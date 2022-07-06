June 29th was another amazing edition of the Suburban! You provide coverage that all other media rarely - if ever - print or even discuss openly.
Editor Beryl Wajsman's insight is always on point, accompanied with articles and letters from readers which simply are not captured in any other media.
Your editorial covered the dark and dangerous vocabulary the CAQ is using and of the scandalous statements which our provincial government is releasing.
Accompanying letters from readers were eye-opening, as they usually are. Highlighting points of unity and not division from Legault, how we must be able to speak English in our own city hall meetings, using Orwell's Animal Farm as an absolutely correct analogy of HOW our Napoleonic Legault is speaking, how we are not accepted as Quebecers pur laine, and of the Roe vs Wade rights implications of Quebec's view on their annually dwindling reproduction figures.
To The Suburban and to all those contributors we must add our deepest thanks.
Rohinton Ghandhi
Verdun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.