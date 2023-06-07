I picked up a copy of The Suburban for the first time in many years and it’s so refreshing to actually read a printed newspaper.
I will look for the next issue out in the West Island.
Thanks for your many years of hard work.
Michael Kukura
Montreal
I picked up a copy of The Suburban for the first time in many years and it’s so refreshing to actually read a printed newspaper.
I will look for the next issue out in the West Island.
Thanks for your many years of hard work.
Michael Kukura
Montreal
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.