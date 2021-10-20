Further to your story on “Montreal lawyer seeking safeguard order“ I would like to thank Me.Natalia Malone for taking on this case to stop the suspension of non-vaccinated health personnel. The double jeopardy of being suspended without pay and additionally having one's professional permit suspended is an affront to human rights and something one associates with police states.
As a physician, mostly retired, I've written an essay with references to the research literature on the issue of vaccine hesitancy. You may be able to use some of the referenced research. The essay can be found at the following link: https://henry.olders.ca/wordpress/?p=1755
Henry Olders, P Eng, MD, FRCPC
Affiliate Member, Department of Psychiatry, McGill University
