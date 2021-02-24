I just read your story on Ivermectin with great interest. Thank you!
I am a retired physician and I have over the last month been petitioning Health Canada to re-purpose Ivermectin for COVID-19 and other variants and was told that only pharmaceutical companies can make such an application, which actually shocked me.
I always assumed that Health Canada was an independent body that was guided by research and not simply reacting to profit-driven pharmaceutical interests that will never make such an application for an inexpensive, safe, effective drug for COVID-19 as it will threaten their investments in more expensive, less effective, therapies that are causing many lives to be unnecessarily lost.
I encourage you to consider what I have written and its newsworthiness.
Nick Arrizza M.D. (ret'd)
Hamilton
