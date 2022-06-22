On Bill 96, first and foremost, thank you for your great editorial of June 15.
With regard to Bill 96 being voted into law and considering its intrusive nature with regard to how this law will affect the English-speaking Quebecers, I am incensed, offended and worried. I feel helpless and abandoned by both the Quebec and the federal Governments.
With all due respect, I cannot help but compare Premier Legault’s wish to monitor the use of French in homes to a form of French supremacy to the detriment of English culture. As well, this mindset reeks of overtones of suppression of the English human rights in an effort to force the English-speaking population of Quebec to leave for greener pastures.
This situation brings to mind the Native Americans’ suffering at the hands of the Churches. I do not presume to devalue their pain and suffering, far be it from me. I rather can better imagine the feeling of hopelessness such an ignorant attitude of repression brings to the fore. It becomes clearer with each CAQ measure that separation from Canada is the ultimate goal of PM Legault, this to the detriment of both English and French-speaking citizens, as well as to allophones who choose to immigrate to Quebec. Does he not realize that this decision is to the detriment of the francophone population by keeping unilingual Francophones captured in one of Canada’s provinces at a time when the need for mobility is becoming very important?
May God protect us all from small-minded reasoning and from the ones who seek self-glorification when they are entrusted with our well-being.
Diane Gornicki
Montreal
