Soon, we shall no longer have English print, TV or radio in this province. History is repeating itself. I liked your editorial of Nov. 17 about whether any company will locate in Quebec. More must be said on this issue. I think most English media is afraid of “humiliating” the CAQ and the nationalists/separatists.
The minorities have been abandoned by our politicians. The only thing anglos and non-francophones are good for is their tax revenue.
The CAQ already restricts public servants from wearing religious symbols. Now it has the audacity to try to interfere in the hiring practices of private companies. The CAQ would hold these institutions to prioritize the hiring of French speakers. Skills and qualifications would seem to be secondary over the ability to speak French, under the CAQ’s requirements.
Companies like Air Canada, CGI Canada, Alimentation Couch-Tard, Inc., Laurentian Bank of Canada and Saputo would be well within their rights to abandon their Montreal headquarters and move to another province which does not discriminate on language. As the Toronto Star editorialized, “Air Canada is not the Québécois airline its critics take it to be … if the CEO’s French isn’t good enough, it might be time to move.”
If the CAQ (and protesters against Anglophones) continue in micromanagement and discrimination, these head offices will likely move, taking with them valued tax revenues and jobs.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
