Thank you for that eloquent tribute to Martin Luther King in your April 5 edition.
He is indeed one of my heroes. His courage, his message of love and hope, the strength he gave others and the dignified/brave/effective strategy of non-violent protest, was biblically inspired and brought the violent and bigoted mindset and actions of opponents, to justice and civil rights, to ugly clarity.
Sadly, his dreams (and those of many others) remain unfulfilled. As you stated, where have all the true leaders of vision, righteousness and courage gone?
How sadly our society and culture have not nurtured their return or effectiveness.
But the story is not over yet. I trust in God's plan and love for us. May we all be fruitful participants in His plans.
May God bless, guide, transform and protect us all, according to His loving will.
Keep up the good work you and your team do at The Suburban, Mr. Wajsman, and best of luck to your newspaper.
John Bondyra
Kirkland
