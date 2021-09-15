Thank you for writing your editorial on “Reviving the courage to loathe.” We can only wish and hope that anyone who can read will read it. Spoken (written) truths. So, heads up people. And get your heads out of the sand! Maybe some high school teachers - all over North America -will make this a reading assignment, to be discussed and written about. Hey, "For what it's worth.” Because when I was 15 (young and dumb), "Kent State" didn't have a huge impact. I was much older when I was rocked by that home-grown mass-shooting.
Thank you again.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
