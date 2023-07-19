I liked the oped by Me. Mastromonaco very much. Very informative. I could have used knowing "section 7" a few years ago. But that’s another story. I'm going to cut out that article and keep it in my car.
And if my skin wasn't white, I would most definitely do that - and perhaps memorize that paragraph ... On the remote chance that the cops who pull you over would actually listen to you, as opposed to bullying and intimidation, expecting total compliance to their "authority".
People really need to be educated about their basic rights, in a supposedly free country.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
