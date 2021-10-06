Pointe Claire Branch 057 of the Royal Canadian Legion wishes to again thank the population of Pointe-Claire for their very generous donations to its Poppy Fund during the 2020 Poppy Campaign which took place from October 30th to November 11th, 2020. Based on their generosity, the Branch was able to issue $70,200 to organizations within the community.
Compared to previous very successful Poppy Campaigns managed by Branch 057 over many years, the 2020 Poppy Campaign was especially difficult due to restrictions imposed on Legion Branches across Canada because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to the outstanding efforts of several of our Legion members and volunteers, more donations were received than expected. We are pleased to say that we have recognized these individuals by awarding them with Branch Service Medals, Certificates of Appreciation and Poppy Certificates of Appreciation.
Donations were gratefully accepted by those members and volunteers at Legion tables set up at shopping centres, retail outlets, and grocery stores in Pointe-Claire. Poppy boxes were also placed in local restaurants and businesses. Our sincere appreciation is also expressed to the many partners who help us to distribute Poppies every year.
Donations collected during last year’s Poppy Campaign are held in Trust by the Branch for disbursement before the beginning of the 2021 Poppy Campaign this year. These donations will be used for the care and benevolent support of Veterans and their dependents. All disbursements are subject to approval by Quebec Provincial Command of the Legion, and these may include seniors’ housing accommodation or care facilities, medical appliances at the Lakeshore General Hospital, Veterans and senior services for support of seniors in the community, and support of the local Army Cadet Corps and the Air Cadet Squadron.
There is a special meaning this year to wearing a Poppy as the Legion is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Poppy. Following an idea by Madame Anna Guérin in France who was inspired by the words of John McCrea’s poem “in Flanders Fields”, the Poppy was adopted on July 6, 1921 by the Great War Veterans Association, the precursor of the Royal Canadian Legion.
Once again, Pointe Claire Branch 057 thanks everyone for their donations to the Poppy Fund and for wearing a Poppy during the campaign to honour our Veterans and to remember those who sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today. The 2021 Poppy Campaign will take place from October 29th to November 11th (Remembrance Day).
Guy Vallières,
President Branch 057
André Lalonde,
Chairman,Poppy Campaign
