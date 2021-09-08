I would,like to thank your editor Beryl Wajsman for his recent article on the GIS clawbacks.I did email my MP over a month ago, and received no response, which is unfortunate. My email was very polite, however, it did contain my displeasure at having absolutely all of my GIS clawed back. I also emailed the Cabinet Minister in charge of seniors, and received no response either.
Maybe because, what could they say, it is a disgrace! I am 67 yrs old, born in Canada. I was a stay at home Mom for 14 yrs before my husband walked away. Worked to support myself and three sons immediately after. However, I didn’t build up a big CPP like some people.
I work part time because I have to, for financial reasons, and because I am older they have cut my hours to eight. Thank you again for your article and for shedding light on this terrible injustice.
Susan Mang
Brampton, Ont.
