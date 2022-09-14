Thank you for the laughs in Bernie Mendelman’s columns. It's nice to know that I'm not alone with my own senior moments (why did I just walk into this room again?). Although at 79, I still have most of my marbles and as a fitness trainer, can pass for someone much younger, I find it helpful and convenient to sometimes play the senior card. Being considered a frail old lady can sometimes have its benefits. I will keep watching for his column and enjoying his light take on life's more challenging moments.
Judy Miller
Montreal
(0) comments
