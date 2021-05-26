I love the articles in The Suburban and the writings of its editor Beryl Wajsman for many reasons, not the least of which is the fact that they cut through the nonsense and present coherent, compelling and incontrovertible facts about the pressing issues of our time. Last week’s opinion piece “No equivalency! The discount on Jewish blood is over!” was no exception. I could not agree more with the statements and conclusions in that column. Thank you for being the clarion call to all of us that we need to stand up and do more To fight anti-Semitism. Enough is enough!
Me.Dino Mazzone
Montreal West
