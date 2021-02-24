Thank you for publishing Joel Ceausu's opinion piece “Check your disapproval.” His journalism work is impeccable, forward thinking and responsible. It was a breath of fresh air to read critical thinking that is not washed down with banalities.
Michaëlla Etienne
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.