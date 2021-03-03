Thank you for publishing Stephanie Stein’s excellent article on Ivermectin. The more people hear about this inexpensive “wonder drug“ the better. I find it extremely troubling and disturbing that the mainstream media is unwilling to put out any information about it. Health Canada should be looking at every possible means to keep Canadians safe and healthy.
Hopefully the Canadian government will step up to the plate and protect its citizens, put politics aside and not be guided by pressure from big pharmaceutical companies. Too many people have lost their lives. It’s not about anti-vaxxing - it’s about protecting us now till we eventually get the vaccine, whenever that will be.
Gail Lafavor
North Vancouver,BC
