I just happened upon your Robert Presser‘s article on Trudeau needing a coherent oil policy and was completely amazed by it. It was written with knowledge of the oil and gas industry and its history and Mr. Presser's observations are ones which, sadly, are lacking in mainstream media sources. Citizens across Canada need to be made aware that oil/gas will be with us for a significant period of time into the future; consider uses such as: asphalt, tires, syringes, ventilator tubing, etc. With Biden's wrongheaded decision about KXL, our country really needs to consider an intra country, trans-Canada energy corridor, which would include energy pipelines.
Mary Anne Clarke
Calgary AB
