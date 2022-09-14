The Inevitability of intolerance was a terrific editorial. A perfect title. As usual, you lay out the whole truth. The simple fact of the matter. The truth that politicians and far too many people are simply ignoring. Because it stings like hell.
Let's hope we survive the ignorance, the cowardice, the fake news. The Journal de Montreal is a dangerous rag and not even a very good sports paper. Even though that's why it's so widely read. This is yet another editorial that should be required reading and discussing in schools.Maybe among many parents also.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
