Hubert Humphrey once said that "the moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped."
In this context I would like to exemplify how the Borough council has failed the moral test.
On July 17th there appeared an article in the media titled “Plan to axe parking on Terrebonne St. for bike path 'a bad idea,' EMSB says”.
“This is a bad idea; it's going to pose a lot of problems for us," English Montreal School Board spokesperson Mike Cohen said. He went on to say that it posed a number of logistics problems and further to that difficulty some parents would have in dropping off their children.
In regards to the safety of the children many of the residents have noted that though the parents may use the bike paths many of the small children bike on the sidewalks.
Certain elderly citizens have been yelled at for using the bike distance to social distance as we are in the midst of a pandemic.
Residents who need deliveries, medical transport services,home services such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters and even care workers will have more difficulty receiving such, as there is no stopping where these bike paths have been created and the trucks or cars will have to find parking on side streets to deliver these often essential services.
Sue Montgomery stated that she consulted with the residents and merchants. A group of us have spoken to nearly most of the residents and none were consulted, evidently neither was the EMSB.
We have a number of citizens in wheelchairs that use Terrebonne Street. Many of these are taken out with relatives who will also have difficulty finding parking spots.
The irony of this situation is that the elimination of parking on Terrebonne Street was thrown into a calming traffic project with Terrebonne Street the only one that eliminated parking and created two wide bike paths. To add insult to injury certain residents on the street were given a ticket for parking in their habitual spot without any forewarning whatsoever. The bike paths do nothing to calm traffic and actually add to it as people have to circle blocks before finding parking spots.
We are extremely disappointed in the lack of leadership from our city councillors. At the very least, there should have been consultation and transparency before moving ahead with such a project. Furthermore, we would like to see studies done to prove that eliminating all parking would have a positive benefit to the entire community.
Nora Kelly
NDG, QC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.