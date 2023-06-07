A patient is told she can have surgery tomorrow, no more waiting list, due to the hiring of a new butcher with plenty of experience handling sharp cutting tools. So surmises Richard Martineau in Le Journal de Montréal. He wonders if what is happening in hospitals can also happen in schools.
Because in schools, now, a quarter of the teachers have only a high school diploma!!! What else is the Ministry of Education supposed to do when the shortage is so severe? Hire anybody at all, of course!
Imagine! A high school diploma and you can teach! Remember, you’re in a classroom with more than 30 children, and over half of them have significant “problems”. Your classroom is unventilated, in an old building not up to code. Children are armed and this goes unchecked. Okay, so now, it’s no wonder Immigration Quebec doesn’t want bilingual teachers who speak English and Urdu!
This would be kind of going overboard, wouldn’t it?
Lucie Adams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.