We all know that the Taliban has overrun Afghanistan. And now they have seized billions of dollars of US advanced weaponry which the US left behind. It is a terrorist, authoritarian force that cares nothing about the lives of their innocent victims. This is not news and no one is disputing their murderous reputation earned over a couple of decades.
How is it then that they are now "cooperating" in the US evacuation, as the US administration claims? Does anyone believe they are repenting of all the evil which they so eagerly promote? Not a chance!
So how is this happening? Would it surprise anybody if Biden's administration were paying the Taliban a head tax (say $10,000 per head, for example) for each American that is released from their clutches? The US has nothing else to offer the Taliban to obtain their cooperation.Now they'll have the country, the weapons and the money.
Pesach Nussbaum
Montreal
