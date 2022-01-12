I agree that we need to celebrate Canada’s Olympians. But the one thing that bugs me with the Olympics in their current forms is the number of professional athletes.Pierre de Coubertin re-introduced the Olympics to get young people interested in sport. Fast forward to 2022, it's not about the sport but how big of a show it can be and how much revenue can they get from broadcasting rights.
Michel Trahan
Montreal, Qc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.