Betting on a lottery dream to win a “billion” is a waste of money to get high for 2 or 3 days; taking a pill is cheaper. You’ve got better odds betting on a 2-legged horse running backward in the Kentucky Derby!
So, before spending 5 dollars or more on a lottery high, give your son or daughter the five and go with them to MADA or NDG food depot to donate this summer. It’s the best out-of-school education, good deed or mitzvah you can give them!
Gee Charlie Brown, empathy for others is the best 5-dollar deal even if you can afford a ten!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.