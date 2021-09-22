Everyday thousands of drivers make the double left turn from Cavendish south to Fleet east. As we all know, many hit a red at Randall, Pinedale, or Netherwoood, and another red at Queen Mary. Obviously, this slows traffic flow and hurts the environment.
The problem is Cavendish and the four Fleets have different cycle times, and cannot be synchronized. Cavendish/Fleet works on 80 second cycles (as does Merton), whereas Randall, Pinedale, Netherwood, and Queen Mary work on 85s. So, Cavendish sends a bolus of cars to Fleet every 80 seconds, but Fleet receives them every 85, which leads to the red lights.
Cavendish and the four Fleets need to have the same cycle times, and can then be properly synchronized. Randall would turn green 15 seconds after the double left at Cavendish, and there would be smooth sailing past Queen Mary until the stop at Baronscourt. And, if Hampstead changed its stops to traffic lights, we could be at Decarie, safely, in no time.
The easy answer is 80 second cycles for all, using 50+30 or 55+25 for the four Fleet intersections. However, if we want to improve traffic flow along Cavendish from Merton to Mackle, 70 seconds might be better, but the synchro pattern along Fleet eastbound would have to be green-green-red-green, instead of green-green-green-red, which would also reduce speeding. You could then have 140 second cycles at Cavendish/Kildare, The Avenue, and Mackle, and 70 at Kellert and Parkhaven, and sync all together. Other options are possible, especially for nights and weekends.
CSL drivers have the right to better traffic flow, and all municipalities must work towards environmental protection. When will Cote St Luc and Hampstead act on the 80/85 problem?
Norman Sabin
CSL
(0) comments
