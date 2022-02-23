Rightly or wrongly, we are often judged by the company we keep. Demonstrators who stand next to other demonstrators with racist agitprop are exercising their freedom of speech and assembly. But those who call them out as unwitting dolts or worse are also exercising their right of free speech.
The line, thin blue or otherwise, however, is crossed when Parliament is infected with such exchanges. When the prime minister indiscriminately accuses the Honourable Members of the Official Opposition as standing with those who brandish the Nazi or Confederate flag, this is a smear too far.
Samuel Johnson said that language is the dress of thought. For a few moments, the Emperor had no clothes.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
