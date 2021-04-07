I recently had a haircut at the same basic NDG barbershop I have been using for at least 25 years. Now allowed to reopen and being very careful with sanitation and distancing, and even keeping a log of customers in case contacts need to be retraced (there have been no instances), she told me she may have to close.
The clients are just not coming in sufficient numbers.
Folks, this is the time to be supporting local businesses. If you had your hair cut by a barber or styled in a salon, go back when you would have. Don't do it at home or do without. We need to support each other. She is the second owner since I started there and both were nice, competent, and reasonably priced (and she lives in NDG). I don't want to find a new barber. I also sometimes tip where I did not (e.g. takeout) and tip more than before (e.g. the barber). I am old, but in decent health, not wealthy by any means, but I can afford a haircut with a generous tip if it will help my neighbours. I want them to be OK. We are close to cutting this virus down to size. I want the services I used before to be around when it is all over.
So should you!
Ken Frankel,
Cote St. Luc
