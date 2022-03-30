Confidence in the government must be in short supply for the Prime Minister to seek a supply and confidence agreement from the NDP to keep the Liberals in power until 2025. In the pandemic’s early stages, a previous Liberal minority government under this Prime Minister tried to eliminate parliamentary oversight of the budget, and were it not for the Conservative opposition under Andrew Scheer, would have gotten away with it.
If the Liberals aren’t a majority government, it’s because the majority of Canadians don’t trust them with the public purse. And as the numbers show, they trust the NDP less. Only in the mind of Mr. Trudeau does multiplying zero by two yield something other than zero.
Augurs well for the next budget, eh?
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
