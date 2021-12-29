Given the serious situation with the COVID-19 virus, I have two suggestions First, anyone who is not vacinated, except for valid reasons, must pay their own hospital bills. Medical staff is suffering and important operations, some being life threatening, are being cancelled because of these 18 percent.of fools. Secondly when you go to a restaurant you have to show that you were vaccinated But you can go into a Walmart, Costco, Hudsons Bay Shopping Mall etc and not be vacinated at all. This is what is causing a lot of the problems, not restaurants, and vaccine passports should be implemented in these kind of stores too.
Shelly Hershon
Côte Saint-Luc
