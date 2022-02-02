Will no one rid me of this troublesome Sue Montgomery? Someone in a high place heard and heeded Mayor Plante. Exit stage right for the borough mayor, and it’s now up to the courts to clean up this kafkaesque mess.
It’s happening. The Quebec Municipal Commission was committed to something other than impartial justice, as Superior Court Judge Pless sees it in his judgment just handed down reversing two of its rulings against Sue Montgomery.
Imagine. An employer is ordered to fire an employee based on a report that is, for all intents and purposes, secret. Both the employer, Sue Montgomery, who is also a mayoralty candidate, and her employee are denied due process, while Mayor Plante, with a complicit municipal commission, profits electorally from this travesty. Duplessis lives!
The voter is also an aggrieved party. Would make for one heck of a class action.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.