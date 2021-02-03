It's difficult in this Covid/politically correct universe we live in to read any contrarian points of view in any media. However, your editorials on the Covid response have been mighty refreshing/truthful and happen to converge with my own views.
I've had a few letters to The Gazette published in the last year on this subject and I've written to my MNA, but I feel like I live on an island with my dissenting opinion. Writing makes me feel good for a day but then it wears off quickly when I realize it accomplishes nothing. When I get righteous rebukes from anyone, I direct them to your editorials and your editor Beryl Wajsman’s opinion pieces.
There has to be a way to change public opinion and confront the layers of government to react to a subset of the population who may actually know of a better way to get out of this man-made mess.
Greg Dunning
Westmount
