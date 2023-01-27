A letter to the editor in The Suburban published on January 25, 2023 features an interesting title: Chairpersons, Directors-General and school board democracy. In the letter, the writer refers to the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) being off to a bleak start in 2023 because of a communication breakdown between the writer and the LBPSB student commissioners. The letter references the Education Act which stipulates that a policy on student democracy is required by school boards, and mentions, as well, a board-wide consultation regarding student representation at the LBPSB where the letter-writer includes a personal quotation from a response submitted during a policy consultation.
If a technical glitch regarding the LBPSB student commissioners’ email inbox for external communication in November/December 2022, which was quickly resolved, can become an affront to democracy that “might have existed for two to three years” (which it certainly did not), would our democracy be in peril? Rest assured, student democracy at the LBPSB is flourishing. Not only has the Board had a policy on Student Representation at the LBPSB for many years, we have had two commissioners representing the students sit at our Council of Commissioners meetings, as well. In addition, since 2002 the Central Students Committee, comprised of democratically elected members among their peers from Secondary 4 and 5, meet on a monthly basis to discuss issues of concern to them. Not only is the LBPSB Council of Commissioners honoured to work alongside such engaged students, exercising democracy, at Council, other students are also members of some of our standing committees, including the Task Force on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and the work the LBPSB is leading in this domain.
As the Chairperson of the LBPSB, I fully realize I might be a target for complaints and concerns from the public. This comes with the territory of such a position, one which I take very seriously as I work with integrity and commitment on behalf of the students and the entire school board we serve. I am proud of the respectful and collaborative working relationship the students, Director General and staff have with the Council of Commissioners. I am also grateful to our employees who maintain our internal and external communications systems in a cyber-insecure world which in itself can be bleak, which is not the case at the LBPSB.
Judith Kelley
Chairperson, Lester B. Pearson School Board
