Considering the escalating reported acts of sexual misconduct at an English school board (ETSB) and a French service centre (CSSDM), and complaints of racism at an elementary and high school of the LBPSB, I believe some credit should be given to the government for finally completing its student advocacy initiative as proposed in Bill 9 last spring: the creation of the National Student Ombudsman.
The Ministry of Education has appointed 17 student advocates throughout the province who will ensure that all students and parents will be treated fairly when dealing with their complaints, including “bullying, violence and sexual abuse.”
Simply put, the Student Advocates, whose positions start this autumn, will see to it that not only the voices of those who cry out: “It’s not fair” will be heard, but also restore balance to any abuses of power.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
