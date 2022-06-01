Protests and preaching to the anti-Bill 96 crowd are ineffective. They haven’t and will do nothing to change the CAQ position.
We need to demonstrate the dire consequences of Bill 96, and the quiet exodus of the money and ethnic vote, should it be allowed to stand let alone any contentious element of it be enforced to those that influence those in power. While we await the court challenges, I suggest all of those against 96 stop paying their provincial income and municipal property taxes until this bill is revoked.
Brian Wilkinson
Montreal
