I noticed that the escalators at Métro stations are frequently out of order.
I understand that the old age of equipment and heavy usage are the main cause for this, but it does not explain the mismanagement (and more often than not, the lack of management) of the situation every time, until the repair is done. A lot of times, both electric stairs are also found to be out of order as well.
It is a well-known fact that walking upstairs is much harder than walking downstairs, and yet it seems that the electric stairs leading up are often stopped, in favour of the stairs leading down being on.
Since most Metro stations do not have an elevator to be used as an alternative when needed, this is a daily reoccurring issue that is very inconvenient to a lot of people, like the elderly (myself included), and could potentially cause a lot of problems, notably accessibility problems, to individuals who want to access the Métro.
In hopes of this being taken into consideration, and being looked into by the concerned authority.
Al Khattab
Montreal
