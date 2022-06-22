I applaud The Suburban’s stellar rebuttal to the CAQ’s specious May 31, 2022 effort to “explain” Bill 96, published predominantly in the Montreal Gazette. I shudder to think what the international community thinks about this purported defence of a law that suppresses essential human rights.
Perhaps they just think the Quebec government is stupid to expend so much angst and energy on language instead of health care, education, investing in job growth and training, as well as climate issues.
I read your editorial piece several times. I believe that you have clarified salient problems with this odious bill.
The fact that Legault (in an expensive full page ad) feels the need to explain his government’s deliberate intention to suppress rights (of some – in particular, those who are not French or who are immigrants) shows that he inherently acknowledges that this Bill denies basic rights and freedoms.
His government has already stated that it is too expensive to maintain English information on the CAQ website. (How does he expect to attract business to Quebec if he has already stated that translation is too expensive?)
Your editorial should be translated and submitted to the French media.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
