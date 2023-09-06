It is indeed unfortunate that StatsCan, usually a reliable reporter of Canadian life, should be so sloppy in places with its latest report on language in Quebec (The Suburban, August 30). Instead of providing overarching solid unquestionable linguistic data that might guide public policy, this study clouds reality and, in one sense, may provide more fodder for French language hawks to postulate additional misguided opportunities to restrict Anglophone rights.
Notwithstanding this spotty confusion, it is clear that almost 70% of Quebecers whose mother tongue is English can converse in French! Bilingualism increases within age groups with greatest levels evident with younger citizens. This bodes well for the overall linguistic health in the province. Importantly, this figure demonstrates that our separately run and governed English school boards are doing an excellent job in preparing their graduates for a productive life in and outside Quebec.
Unfortunately, French adolescents are far behind in acquiring a basic understanding of English - a most important world language - and this attests to the dismal state of English second language teaching in French schools. StatsCan pegs this percentage at approximately 50%. Whatever the French service centres may or may not be doing, they are failing to provide their own French learners with a necessary linguistic tool to engage the wider world.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
