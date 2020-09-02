My husband and I applaud the strong, courageous and immediate action taken by Quebec Premier François Legault in denouncing the vandalism perpetrated on the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in MontreaL and calling for it to be reinstalled.As Quebeckers and Canadians of several generations, we oppose the denigration of leading figures of our 19th century history. Vandalism of this kind is reminiscent of that perpetrated in other countries by ISIS and similar groups of radical ideologues whose conduct threatens our safety and our democracy. All Quebeckers and Canadians should follow the Premier's example in standing up against such action in our cities and, in this particular case, in demanding that the Macdonald statue be repaired and reinstalled in its present monument on Place du Canada, even if some public money must be spent to protect it from further defacing and attacks. The perpetrators of this abomination must also be prosecuted with the full force of the law, lest others undertake to emulate their misconduct.
Maura McKeon
Westmount, Quebec
