Concerning your editorial on gas taxes, yes, we are so taxed! Add all this tax to our income tax, sales tax, if we are so lucky to own a house: house and school tax.- the percentage is STAGGERING. Then there is insurance and skyrocketing grocery prices. No wonder there is not much left for Canadians like your editorial mentioned. Thank goodness that we do not go broke for education and healthcare.
Tonya Dickenson,MBA
Montreal
