When it comes to nurses, it’s not about merely throwing more money at the nursing budgets!
Rather, it’s about throwing more nurses into the trenches of direct patient care. More importantly, it’s about keeping them there.
Why is money not the unique and ultimate solution? Because of the other problems including forced overtime, 24/7 working hours, withholding vacations, only one weekend off out of two, working environments conducive to everything from infections to burnout, being suspended for eating toast, acceding to a higher tax bracket, the list is long. Money will not buy recruitment and retention. Only stable and satisfied staff can resystemize the brokenness we now see in health care.
So please, in addition to government financial resources, bring in the government Human Resources for nursing. And hasten the manufacture and deployment of government nursebots: those are the government material resources of the future.
Once all that is solidly ensconced, go ahead and offer the private option.
Why? Because, uh, it almost always has to get worse before it gets better. Applied specifically here, it means that they who govern must do way more work than simply crack their knuckles and pull out a wallet!
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.