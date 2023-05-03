I read with interest the April 26 Suburban article re more speed bumps for CDN-NDG (page A6). We all agree speed bumps prevent speeding, but their real benefit is accident prevention. We fear speeding for the accidents it can cause.
So, before we spend $519,694 on speed bumps, we need some certainty they will prevent accidents. CDN-NDG council seems convinced, but I'm not so sure.
Drivers have been speeding on residential streets ever since they were built. You'd figure all this speeding for decades would have caused many accidents, on many streets. Speeding has certainly caused accidents at intersections, on collectors, and on arterial roads. But what about side streets? It seems to me speeding-related accidents have been rare on the vast majority of residential streets. When's the last time a speeding car caused an accident on your street?
So, if we have a residential street that has not had an accident in say 25 years, if ever, how will placing speed bumps make it safer? How can speed bumps improve upon an accident rate of zero? At best, speed bumps would maintain the status quo.
If the benefit is open to debate, what about the harms? Could speed bumps actually promote accidents? I can only speak for myself, but I focus more on the upcoming bumps than children or pedestrians on the sidewalk. Driver distraction by speed bumps does not seem safe to me. Angry drivers also speed to make up for lost time, and I wouldn't want to live half way between two speed bumps.
Other harms of speed bumps include risk of injury to driver and car, slowing of emergency vehicles, bumpy rides, and ugly streets. Excessive GHG emissions is also certain (stops and starts), not something our environment needs.
Clearly speed bumps produce harm. I'm not against placing them in school zones, but I'm having trouble understanding the benefit on your typical residential street where no one can remember the last time a speeding car caused an accident. I can think of a lot of other ways $519k can benefit citizens - NDG Food Depot, road repair, tree trimming, crime prevention, etc.
Why not do a scientific traffic study? Place speed bumps on 100 streets and then select 100 similar streets without speed bumps. Count accidents over the next five to 10 years and see which group does better. I'm willing to bet there will be no significant difference.
We all want safe streets. Above all do no harm, and I'm afraid speed bumps do more harm than good, on most streets. Good old fashioned policing and newer photo radar may be a much better strategy. It's not the speed, it's the accidents.
Norman Sabin
NDG
