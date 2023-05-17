The $18,000,000 project on Somerled will disrupt the neighbourhood for two years, and no information or consultation for many residents was forthcoming. It will change configurations of adjoining streets in the neighbourhood without most residents ever hearing about it. Those on Somerled were given a map of the work and invited to an online meeting just three weeks ago, but no one on adjoining streets was given additional information despite that their streets will be affected for the two-year duration. In a recorded meeting, only a handful of people had time to ask questions and the person who asked if the wires would be buried was told that if she asked for any more precision about this, they would cut her microphone which they did and the city received complaints on how she was treated.
The people at the meeting could not provide clear answers on how people with electric vehicles could access their plugs and had no precise calendar on where the work was beginning. They send people to info travaux (311), and when 311 is called they too have no specifics. A petition for public consultation prior to starting the work will be deposited with the city of Montreal. This project like extending parking meter times downtown is another example of how important decisions are made behind closed doors. Residents are asking that this project be put on hold until all concerned residents are aware of the implications and are given the chance to ask questions and provide feedback.
Heavy machinery has already been installed around the children's park on Somerled and shovels were driving through the park on Friday as children played. Machinery spewing carbon monoxide sit idle and back up along the sidewalk where children play. This on the same day that someone was killed in a city construction site in Outrement by similar heavy machinery. Just last week the Mayor was in this same park, Park Warren-Allmand inaugurating it with its new name, but made no mention of an almost $20,000,000 work project that will affect accessibility and lifestyle for two years. It is time to put the project on hold and consult first.
Sari Buksner
NDG
