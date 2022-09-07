The level of apathy across franco, anglo and allo voters in Quebec has been working to your advantage for much too long. Most people have given up, especially in Montreal. Our healthcare system is in shambles and all we get are cheap promises.
First, let me clearly state what you are doing wrong and then let me explain clearly how to fix it. It is really not that complicated. As medicare burns, you fiddle with tax rates and try to buy votes. New portals can only lead to more of the same old shortages. You are suggesting homecare workers to free up hospital beds but these workers do not exist.
The fixes are really not that complicated! First remove all restrictions on doctors currently graduating. Remove the PREMS and let them work where they want. They are needed everywhere! Offer foreign trained doctors residencies in family medicine immediately. In two years you will have hundreds of doctors able and ready to work. I promise you, a foreign trained brain surgeon would rather be a GP than a cab driver. Limit their choices of where to work to maintain levels in outlying areas. I imagine they would rather be in outlying areas than driving UBER.
Reinstate your promise to Dawson College so they can train nurses and PAB’s that we need desperately.
Forgive all student loans of locally trained doctors, nurses and PAB’s if they stay in the public system in Quebec.
Remove all language restrictions on doctors and nurses and let them learn on the job. Imagine how quickly a doctor can pick up the language by working in it. That is how most of us learned before French immersion.
Privatizing more services only takes more doctors out of the public system. Just take all the money you are throwing at us to vote for you and put it into improving the system. Four years ago you promised us more family doctors and you failed miserably. Sorry if this offends you, but not only did you fail, you made the shortages significantly worse. How is continuing the same behaviour going to make things better?
Lili Yescovitch
CSL
