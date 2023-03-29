I recently attended a Côte St. Luc city council meeting to express my concerns over the snow dump on Marc Chagall Ave on which the Town of Hampstead also dumps its snow.
None of the city councillors live on my street or probably do not ever drive on my street. So none of them see the disruption and noise that the truck traffic creates.
Because Bialik High School is on Kildare Road it is an unsafe route with all the student traffic. This only access to the dump is through Marc Chagall Ave.
This creates a situation whereby each truck must pass twice on our street going to the dump and returning to Mackle Road to pick up more snow. There are over 100 trips up and down the street daily during snow clearing operations. This extra traffic creates more noise, pollution, danger to our population and wear and tear on our road.
The minimal amount of money that Hampstead pays us for this service is less than ½% of our budget.
Councillor Dida Berku’s response to my question was that this is done to have friendly relations with Hampstead. Are friendly relations with Hampstead worth more than the safety and the quality of life of the citizens of Marc Chagall Ave?
Marc Chagall has five large buildings with over 400 condos with mostly senior residents and 20 townhouses with young families with children. Except for Cavendish Blvd, Marc Chagall Ave is the second largest source of tax revenue for the City of Côte St. Luc!
Hampstead cannot put any more snow this season in our dump, because they have reached their capacity. They have found another place to put their snow for the remainder of this season. They could easily also find a place to put all their snow for next year.
Mike Cohen has been the only city councillor who constantly votes against accepting Hampstead’s snow. Because he sees and understands the negative impact the extra truck traffic creates. I am imploring all the city councillors to please put the concerns of your fellow Côte St. Luc residents first before being a friendly neighbour and vote NO with Mike Cohen.
Robert Gordon
CSL
