I have been a Côte St. Luc resident since 1986, At some point there was a by-election in my district and I called the mayor to ask who he supported, His answer was "I am staying neutral because I will have to work with the winner." A city the size of Côte St. Luc should not have either slates or political parties running. We have, in my opinion, a well run city. The garbage is picked up, the snow is removed, the green spaces are being improved, etc. I am afraid that a trend of slates running will lead to a fractured council and nothing will get done.
Harold Lackman
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.